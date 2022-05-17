Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD: Man wanted after shooting to stop car from being repossessed

He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
He is wanted by the Albany Police Department.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man in connection to a Monday night shooting after trying to stop a vehicle from getting repoed.

Police said Brandon Harrelson arrived at the scene of the repo where he fired a shot into the victim’s direction.

Harrelson then tried to drive the truck off the repo tow truck, and after he was unsuccessful, he continued to fire more rounds at the victim, according to APD.

Police said he left the scene in a Chevrolet 1500.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police also said charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI investigating body found in Tift Co.
Crime scene
2 charged after entering auto, debit card theft in Albany
The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
Ryan Duke trial wraps up seventh day; Duke takes witness stand
Tara Grinstead (Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke trial back in session
She's been found.
Update: Missing Albany juvenile found

Latest News

Sheriff Donald Whitaker honored the late William Pickett Giddens in front of his family and...
Worth Co. honors fallen deputy
The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial has started.
Ryan Duke trial wraps up seventh day; Duke takes witness stand
Lowndes County leaders hope a new animal shelter will save the lives of more pets. The county...
Lowndes Co. breaks ground on new animal shelter
Southwell is making changes to masking and visitation guidelines related to the COVID-19...
Southwell changes masking guidelines