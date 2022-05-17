APD: Man wanted after shooting to stop car from being repossessed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man in connection to a Monday night shooting after trying to stop a vehicle from getting repoed.

Police said Brandon Harrelson arrived at the scene of the repo where he fired a shot into the victim’s direction.

Harrelson then tried to drive the truck off the repo tow truck, and after he was unsuccessful, he continued to fire more rounds at the victim, according to APD.

Police said he left the scene in a Chevrolet 1500.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police also said charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

