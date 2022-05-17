Albany filmmaker in pursuit to fulfill her dreams, pave the way for future

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany native Kaitlyn Kelly hopes to accomplish her dreams in California once she graduates from Florida State University.

She also wants to present opportunities for others in the future.

“I do not think that there are a lot of opportunities to pursue this career path in Albany and I know that there are other creators out there in Albany. People who may want to pursue film but they just don’t know how to,” said Kelly.

Kelly has been infatuated with story telling since her childhood.

Even at one point considered being on WALB News 10.

But she realized her creativity was better fit for behind the scenes behind the scenes.

She believes Hollywood will enhance her chances.

“Continuing to meet those people that are connected to those big studios that we know, such as Warner Brothers, such as paramount, HBO, or Netflix,” said Kelly.

Kelly has a plan in mind once she’s established as a filmmaker.

“Providing more resources and trying to teach or inspire other young creative’s how to actually get started and it’s never too late, it doesn’t matter if you’re 13 or 35,″ said Kelly.

Right now, she’s raised over $3,000, but this isn’t her goal.

“(Some) $10,000 dollars, like you said, any amount like if it’s one cent or $100 that is. I’m definitely grateful for anything, any amount that I get because each contribution is getting me closer to my goal and not only my goal but also my goal to helping the City of Albany and bringing back those resources to my hometown,” said Kelly.

