VPD investigating hit-and-run accident

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Saturday.

Police said around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Langdale Drive after a resident called E911 to report someone had been hit by a car and was lying in the roadway.

When say when they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man in the roadway with severe injuries, including head injuries, and he was not responsive.

Officers immediately began to administer first aid until EMS arrived on the scene then he was taken to the hospital.

Police said the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene.

The VPD Traffic Unit responded to the scene and through evidence, they determined a possible vehicle that had been involved in the accident and also developed a person of interest.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

If anyone has any information in this case, please contact the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

