Valdosta man arrested in four-wheeler burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested for burglary Saturday, the police department said.

Police said around 3:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 700 block of North Ashley Street after a concerned citizen called E911 reporting they had seen a suspicious man pushing a four-wheeler through an alley.

When officers arrived, they found Elliot Chandler, 38, walking in the area with a blanket over his head. A report said when they stopped Chandler to investigate, he provided officers with a false name and date of birth.

Police also said while Chandler was detained, they found parts of an ignition switch on him. Officers said they conducted a search in the area and found a four-wheeler behind a business close to Chandler’s location. The four-wheeler was missing part of the ignition switch.

As they continued to check the area, an officer found the back window of a surveillance video showing Chandler forcing entry into the business and stealing the four-wheeler, a report said.

Chandler was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he will be charged with:

Burglary in the second degree

Criminal damage to property in the second degree

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer

“We are thankful that the citizen who observed the suspicious activity called 911 immediately which allowed our officers to get on scene quickly. Our officers did a great job following up and searching the area to find that the burglary had occurred,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

