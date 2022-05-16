Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested in four-wheeler burglary

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested for burglary Saturday, the police department said.

Police said around 3:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 700 block of North Ashley Street after a concerned citizen called E911 reporting they had seen a suspicious man pushing a four-wheeler through an alley.

When officers arrived, they found Elliot Chandler, 38, walking in the area with a blanket over his head. A report said when they stopped Chandler to investigate, he provided officers with a false name and date of birth.

Police also said while Chandler was detained, they found parts of an ignition switch on him. Officers said they conducted a search in the area and found a four-wheeler behind a business close to Chandler’s location. The four-wheeler was missing part of the ignition switch.

As they continued to check the area, an officer found the back window of a surveillance video showing Chandler forcing entry into the business and stealing the four-wheeler, a report said.

Chandler was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he will be charged with:

  • Burglary in the second degree
  • Criminal damage to property in the second degree
  • Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
  • Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer

“We are thankful that the citizen who observed the suspicious activity called 911 immediately which allowed our officers to get on scene quickly. Our officers did a great job following up and searching the area to find that the burglary had occurred,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
He was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking...
Man arrested after several Albany burglaries
APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland...
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired
800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial
State representative Ed Rynders (Source: WALB)
Former Georgia Rep. Ed Rynders passes away

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Quintavis Green, 28, robbery suspect
APD on the hunt for robbery suspect
Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway
Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway
Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice
Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice