Terrell Academy’s baseball team wins GISA AA championship

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - After over 30 years, the Terrell Academy Eagles baseball team won their third state title in their school history.

Now getting to this point was not easy. From winning Game 1 to losing Game 2, to waiting until 10:30 p.m. just to play Game 3 and that game finished until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

But I think it’s safe to say it was worth every second.

Some would consider the GISA AA state championship series like a movie after the Eagles scored six runs which included a single homer by Jay Austin, who’s WALB News 10′s General Manager and Vice President son, in the bottom of the fourth inning that helped erase a 7-2 deficit.

The Gators refused to let Mississippi State signee Jay Murdock beat them in the series after his performance in Game 1.

Luke Addison earned the win in relief and Carpenter picked up the save by facing the last two batters and securing the last out on a pop fly to shortstop Addison.

“We got down early man, and we got down all playoffs and my guys never quit. They never gave up and that’s been our MO the whole finals and playoffs and this is a surreal moment for us and this is what you work for. This is what you put the time and effort in in the 3 on 1′s in the winter all the way to the two or 3-hour grind practices. this is a moment that I’ll never forget,” said Terrell Academy head baseball coach, Ashley Walker.

”We were down 7-2 and I knew we had to get back somehow so I went in with the mindset of don’t go try anything special just put the ball in play and it ended up in my favor and it just went over,” said Terrell Academy baseball junior infielder, Jay Austin.

“It’s crazy though, I mean we came back from 8 and we just thugged it out and we got a good family behind us for sure,” said Terrell Academy baseball senior infielder, Jay Murdock.

“When they called my name, I knew it was my time. We went and shut it down. Great offensive performance, defense great all around. To go out like this It’s incredible,” said Terrell Academy baseball senior pitcher and infielder, Lawrence Carpenter.

A special way to end their season.

