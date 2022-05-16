OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Court is back in session Monday for Ryan Duke, the man accused to be connected with the murder of Tara Grinstead.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Ryan Duke trial back in session Ryan Duke trial back in session Posted by WALB News 10 on Monday, May 16, 2022

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Todd Crosby was the state’s first witness.

Crosby testified about searching Fitzgerald Farms in Ben Hill County in 2017 to excavate for bones.

Crosby said agents were shown an “area where a burn had occurred in 2005.”

The GBI agent said bones give off a magnetic field, adding this helped in the search for bones.

"This was a long, very tedious process," Crosby said of the search. He said the search lasted three days with over 50 GBI agents helping search the area.

“This was a long, very tedious process,” Crosby said of the search.

Crosby said the search lasted three days with over 50 GBI agents helping search the area.

Monday marks the start of the second week of the trial.

