Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ryan Duke trial back in session

Tara Grinstead (Source: WALB)
Tara Grinstead (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Court is back in session Monday for Ryan Duke, the man accused to be connected with the murder of Tara Grinstead.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Ryan Duke trial back in session

Ryan Duke trial back in session

Posted by WALB News 10 on Monday, May 16, 2022

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Todd Crosby was the state’s first witness.

Crosby testified about searching Fitzgerald Farms in Ben Hill County in 2017 to excavate for bones.

Crosby said agents were shown an “area where a burn had occurred in 2005.”

The GBI agent said bones give off a magnetic field, adding this helped in the search for bones.

“This was a long, very tedious process,” Crosby said of the search.

Crosby said the search lasted three days with over 50 GBI agents helping search the area.

Monday marks the start of the second week of the trial.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
He was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking...
Man arrested after several Albany burglaries
APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland...
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired
Crime scene
Police investigating after juvenile shot at Albany motel
800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
After over 30 years, the Terrell Academy Eagles baseball team won their third state title in...
Terrell Academy’s baseball team wins GISA AA championship
WALB
Former NFL player Ricardo Lockette speaks to students in Calhoun Co.
WALB
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial