Police searching for missing Albany juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing juvenile, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Kamia Davis, 15, has been missing since Monday. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

She is 5′4 and weighs around 150 pounds with brown eyes. Davis has a medium build with black and white box braids.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, please call Albany police at (229) 431-2100 or non-emergency at (229) 431-2132.

