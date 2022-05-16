Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
He was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking...
Man arrested after several Albany burglaries
APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland...
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired
Crime scene
Police investigating after juvenile shot at Albany motel
800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial

Latest News

Smith was born on May 14th 1920
Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
The giveaway happens on every second Saturday each month
Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence