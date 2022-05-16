Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley and Litman Cathedral fed more than 500 families on Saturday.

It’s a part of a monthly initiative that helps families survive food price increases.

Michael White is the Pastor at Litman Cathedral in Albany. His church hosts a food giveaway every month in partnership with Feeding The Valley. He says he’s not surprised people keep coming back because food insecurity is a big problem in Albany.

Pastor White says Saturday's turnout was about what they usually get. (WALB)

They’re in situations. They’re in need of help. This is where we help,” Pastor White said.

A 2020 City of Albany survey showed seven stores in Albany had a large variety of fruit, vegetables, and meat. Those stores were commonly located on one side of town. Places where people who don’t own a car couldn’t get to easily.

Pastor White says during the pandemic, the food giveaway was a way to give back in a safe, contactless way. He says on Saturday, the food giveaway is needed in a bigger way because food prices have continued to go up. So, the people who couldn’t afford food before are in much worse shape.

James is from Albany. He says food insecurity has been a problem here since he could remember and food price increases are making it worse.

“We all know that. It’s not just food prices, it’s everything else,” James said.

White, being the pastor, sees the need firsthand. He also sees the response.

“It’s a great feeling. They are so appreciative of what we are doing. Those who come to receive food. They say thank you. Some have cried,” he said.

For many years, Feeding The Valley has held community events in Albany like Stamp Out Hunger. That event was back on Saturday after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Feeding The Valley has been working with Litman Cathedral for years on different projects (WALB)

Other partnerships like the one with Litman Cathedral have been going on for years too. Pastor White says it has been a perfect match.

“We were doing events like this anyways. When they came it gave us a way to work with a great agency to give back to the community,” Pastor White said.

Jean Harvey says she has been relying on these types of events. She says she uses the monthly giveaway to stock up on things she can’t afford at the store.

“I think it’s a really good idea. It’s a blessing to be able to come here,” Harvey said.

She says she also uses the giveaway to give back to her neighbors who can’t make the trip to the church.

