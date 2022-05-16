How to prevent hot car tragedies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -While the number of hot car deaths has decreased in recent years, it is still a pressing issue that can be prevented.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2018 and 2019 saw a record 53 children die of vehicular heatstroke each year. That number went down to 25 in 2020, and 23 in 2021.

Sam Allen is the Director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Service. He says leaving children in hot cars is something no one should do, even for a short period of time.

“A car temperature can increase in a matter of less than 10 minutes it can increase 20-30 degrees,” Allen said. “If it’s 92 degrees outside, within 10 minutes, that car temp can be up to 110, 120 degrees.”

He says many new cars have alerts that will remind the driver that a small child or car seat is in the back seat. However, he says if a parent or guardian doesn’t have this technology, there are other ways to remind themselves as well.

“If you’re transporting small children, put you something in the front vehicle if your car does not have a car seat sensor alert system,” Allen said. “Put you a stuffed animal in the front to remind you when you’re shutting the car down, that you see that stuffed animal and that you know that you’ve got a child in the backseat.”

Allen says drivers should always have a spare key as well as remember their door code if they have one. He also advises drivers to never place a child’s car seat directly behind them since it is easy to forget that way. Instead, he says to place the child in the middle seat or back passenger seat.

If you do notice a child left in a hot car, you should notify the police immediately, even if you are trying to get them out yourself because every second is crucial. Busting car windows is more difficult than you might expect, but EMS has special tools to open them.

“Immediately contact 911 so that law enforcement and EMS can get en route there to get that child out of the car as quick as possible because minutes count,” he said. “The child will begin sweating profusely and their respiratory rate will decrease to the point where they go unresponsive.”

Allen adds that he notices the most child-hot car accidents when it is not the parent watching the child, but rather a babysitter, grandparent, or guardian that doesn’t normally watch a child every day.

