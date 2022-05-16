Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI investigating body found in Tift Co.

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was found dead on Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Tift County deputies responded to a report of a deceased man in a yard on the 2700 block of South Ridge Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Teajuwan Osby, 19. GBI agents said an autopsy will be performed on Osby at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
He was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking...
Man arrested after several Albany burglaries
Tara Grinstead (Source: WALB)
Ryan Duke trial back in session
APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland...
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired
800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial

Latest News

Crime scene
2 charged after entering auto, debit card theft in Albany
Mothers in South Georgia are continuing to struggle to find baby formula as the nationwide...
Thomasville parents struggle to find baby formula amid nationwide shortage
Generic image
VPD investigating hit-and-run accident
Kamia Davis, missing Albany juvenile
Police searching for missing Albany juvenile