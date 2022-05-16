GBI investigating body found in Tift Co.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was found dead on Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Tift County deputies responded to a report of a deceased man in a yard on the 2700 block of South Ridge Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Teajuwan Osby, 19. GBI agents said an autopsy will be performed on Osby at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080.

