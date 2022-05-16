Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Hot to Hotter with only slight rain chances this work week
Really it's going to heat up in a hurry today we start off mild in the upper 60s by 11am. We're in the mid 80s. By one o'clock we're in the upper 80s And there'
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
It’s going to heat up in a hurry today we start off mild in the upper 60s by 11am. We’re in the mid 80s. By one o’clock we’re in the upper 80s And there’ll be in the low to mid 90s. There’s a chance of a thunderstorm or shower. It’s low end though. 30%. And with that we also have a marginal risk of severe storms, damaging wind gusts anytime between about 3pm and 3am. Today, your evening plan or isolated thunderstorm through around 7pm We got 91 to 81 to 77. Rain chances will drop off tonight we’ll see 68 degrees a story today is the warm Friday and tomorrow but it’s the heat straight up three times 98 degrees a full blown heat wave Wednesday, Thursday Friday heat index numbers just past 100 And then the temperatures do relax some heading into the weekend. That’s because rain chances are coming our way. mild temperatures though throughout the morning rain chances will peak Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

