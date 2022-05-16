BINGE IT!: It’s Marvel Madness May with a ‘WandaVision’ rewatch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, I have an exciting and action-packed month of binge-watching for you. It’s Marvel Madness May.

Earlier this month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) delivered another box office hit with the premiere of its latest film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film has already generated over $187 million at the box office with a 75% on the Tomatometer.

For those who may not have seen Marvel’s latest movie just yet, we are preparing for the madness with a rewatch of the Marvel and Disney+ hit, WandaVision. I call it a rewatch because with the series being such a hit during its runtime, I know everyone has already seen it or has at least started it. The series star, Wanda Maximoff, returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the form of the Scarlet Witch, a villain.

WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in Jan. 2021 and instantly became a huge Marvel hit with a 91% on the Tomatometer. The limited series was an adventure with critics calling it, “a very compelling mystery”.

And this month, our Movie Spotlight! is also dedicated to the world of Marvel with enough films to please any true fan. It’s raining Marvel movies!

Binge of the Month!

The must-see series of the year is complete 📺 All episodes of Marvel Studios' WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Posted by WandaVision on Thursday, March 11, 2021

As WandaVision begins, Wanda Maximoff and Vision are a newly married couple in the town of Westview. Set in black and white and in the 1950s, the two aim to fit in as normal neighbors despite the struggle to hide their powers. Vision works at a computer company as Wanda is a housewife, just like the picture-perfect family she wants. She meets the noisy and cheerful neighbor, Agnes, who soon becomes a frequent visitor and survives a crazy dinner with Vision’s boss and his wife where Vision is forced to use his powers to save him.

But soon, you will see Wanda’s perfect life for her and Vision isn’t exactly reality.

Moving on to the 1960s, Wanda continues to fit into the suburban life, joining in town activities such as the neighborhood talent show. Spending time at the committee meeting, she meets another neighbor Geraldine but notices several strange things happening such as a color helicopter toy in her black and white world and a voice on the radio calling out for her. She ignores the signs and continues to participate in the talent show, along with a wobbly Vision.

After a long day, Wanda instantly becomes pregnant and things get even weirder when a “beekeeper” emerges from a manhole in the street. This makes Wanda upset. Suddenly, time resets and soon the world around them becomes full of color, literally.

Now with a 1970s theme, Wanda is big and pregnant and Vision starts to doubt some strange things happening around him. Just as with Wanda’s pregnancy, things are moving unusually fast and her neighbors still didn’t know she was pregnant. As she goes into labor, Geraldine comes over. Unable to keep the secret any longer, Geraldine helps deliver Wanda’s twin boys.

Then Geraldine says the wrong words regarding Wanda’s brother who was killed, Pietro, suddenly sending Geraldine flying through the wall of static that Wanda has surrounded around Westview.

Geraldine, who is actually a S.W.O.R.D. agent that just returned from the Blip, learns of the hexagonal static field surrounding the town. The agency now has surrounded the town, sending in drones. After discovering the signal for the show, WandaVision, agents observe the town through the show, also being the ones sending in the toy helicopter, the radio signals, and the “beekeeper”.

The show now goes into a late 1980s setting, the twins continue to age up and Wanda almost reveals her magic to Agnes. Vision continues to notice strange events that can’t be explained like an email from S.W.O.R.D. on his work computer. He then learns that Wanda is behind the madness after temporarily breaking the spell on her coworker. When the S.W.O.R.D. agents attempt to kill Wanda with a drone, she comes through the static wall and warns them to leave her alone or there will be trouble.

Soon, Wanda starts to lose control of everything with things happening that she didn’t plan like her brother “Pietro” showing up, but not as she remembers. Vision is also now aware of Wanda’s doings and he’s upset with her.

Soon afterward, the cheerful neighbor Agnes reveals her real identity, Agetha Harkness, a witch from 1600s Salem. She also revealed she was behind a lot of the mishaps that Wanda couldn’t explain.

Agnes kidnaps Wanda’s boys and then sends Wanda down memory lane in an effort to find out how she was able to brainwash the town of Westview to make it her own.

A battle begins, a fake Vision vs. the real deal. During that time, Agnes frees the town of the spell and the residents overwhelm Wanda convincing her to let them go.

Agnes and Wanda face off in a witch battle in the sky. Wanda overcomes Agnes keeping her trap as the character of the noisy and cheerful neighbor.

Wanda says goodbye to Vision and her boys, finally freeing the town of Westview and returning to her reality.

Binge-watch the entire series of WandaVision on Disney+.

Movie Spotlight!

In our Movie Spotlight!, we are entering Marvel’s action-packed film world. Each movie within the MCU always connects in several ways, also tying loose ends that may have been left in previous movies. Starting with Captain America: The First Avenger, let’s dive into the MCU with the long list of movies in order of events, according to AMC Theaters.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Widow (2021)

Black Panther (2018)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Sneak Peak of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Follow “Binge It! with Kim” on Twitter!

You can also catch up on previous reviews in the “BINGE IT! with Kim” series below:

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.