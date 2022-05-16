Ask the Expert
APD on the hunt for robbery suspect

Quintavis Green, 28, robbery suspect
Quintavis Green, 28, robbery suspect(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is on the hunt for a robbery suspect.

Police need the community’s help finding Quintavis Green, 28.

Green is wanted for:

  • Robbery by force (one count)
  • Aggravated assault against a police officer (two counts)
  • Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (one count)

He is 5′11 and weighs about 177 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

