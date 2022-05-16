APD on the hunt for robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is on the hunt for a robbery suspect.

Police need the community’s help finding Quintavis Green, 28.

Green is wanted for:

Robbery by force (one count)

Aggravated assault against a police officer (two counts)

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (one count)

He is 5′11 and weighs about 177 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

