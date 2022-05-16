Ask the Expert
Ameris Bank supports SGMC with $50K contribution

By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VALDOSTA Ga. (WALB) - Recently, Ameris Bank contributed $25,000 each to South Georgia Medical Center’s (SGMC) Berrien and Lanier Campuses through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.

“We are thankful for the generosity of community partners like Ameris Bank that allow SGMC to continue to provide access to quality and innovative health care to thousands of Georgians that live in rural South Georgia,” stated Hilary Gibbs, SGMC’s Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Past contributions to the GA HEART Hospital Program have allowed SGMC’s Lanier Campus to construct a new Ambulatory Bay and new EMS entrance to the ER providing protection from the weather for patients being transported to the Lanier Emergency Department via ambulance.

SGMC’s Berrien campus says they are looking forward to breaking ground on their new Emergency Department and Hospital Expansion in the very near future. Both of these projects are made possible through Georgia Heart Tax Credit donations.

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program provides organizations and individual taxpayers the opportunity to donate to SGMC’s rural campuses and receive a 100% state tax credit.

To learn more about this unique philanthropic tax credit program, click here.

