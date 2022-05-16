Ask the Expert
2 charged after entering auto, debit card theft in Albany

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were charged with entering auto and fraud on Monday, according to Albany police.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to an entering auto at Walmart on Nort Slappey Boulevard.

The victim reported to police that her 2011 black Toyota Camry had been broken into and she received notifications on her phone that her debit cards had been used at Gx Market on the 2400 block of Slappey Boulevard.

Police discovered that Britnie Carter, 31, and Justin Carter, 34, were using the victim’s card before she reported the entering auto.

They were also identified as suspects in a burglary and other entering autos that happened on Cardinal Street earlier that day, police said. The suspects both said that they got the victim’s card from someone outside of Gx Market Gas Station to use and that they were promised a pack of cigarettes in return if they bought a carton with the cards.

Britnie and Justin were both charged with seven counts of financial transactions card fraud and charges of burglary and entering auto are pending, police said.

They are both in the Dougherty County Jail.

