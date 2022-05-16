13 candidates eying Ga. Lt. Governor’s seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One race that’s wide open as we head toward the Georgia primary is the race for Lieutenant Governor.

Geoff Duncan, announced last year he would not seek re-election.

WALB News 10′s Jay Douglas spoke with some candidates in the crowded 2022 field on Friday.

There are 13 candidates on the 2022 primary ballot. It consists of nine Democrats and four Republicans.

Two of them shared with me some of the reasons they are running.

“Working families want their government to work for them. They are tired of the finger-pointing. They want their government to show up,” said Rep. Derrick Jackson (D) District 64.

“I know what works and what does not work. As far as state government and how it meshes with small businesses and everything else,” said Sen. Burt Jones (R) District 25.

Lt. Governor Duncan chose not to run for re-election due to the aftermath of the 2020 election. He criticized former President Donald Trump and the way Trump handled losing.

Duncan is leaving office after serving just one term.

Here’s what these two candidates hope to bring to the position.

Sen. Burt Jones (R) District 25 (Burt Jones)

“I have a reputation of doing what I say I am going to do. Telling you when I can and can’t do something. and just being a straight shooter with people. Look I am proud of that reputation,” Sen. Jones said.

“I would be an influencer. I would be a connector. I would be a consensus builder as Lieutenant Governor,” said. Rep. Jackson.

Since 2016, Jackson has been serving as state representative of District 64.

Jones, endorsed by the former president, currently serves as a state senator, representing District 25.

Both men identified similar issues in the education field. They told me, if elected, what they would do to help out.

Rep. Derrick Jackson (D) District 64 (Derrick Jackson)

“Rural Georgia wants the same type of education for their children as we have in Atlanta. So that means you need to have broadband. You need to have telemedicine,” said Rep. Jackson.

“I am big on helping public schools. But I am also big on giving parents opportunities to find the best situation for their kids,” said Sen. Jones.

Georgia has only elected two Republican candidates since 1947.

The last Democrat to serve in the position was Mark Taylor.

We have reached out to all the candidates in this race. As of right now, we have not heard back from three of them.

The primaries are on May 24.

