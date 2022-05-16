Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

13 candidates eying Ga. Lt. Governor’s seat

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One race that’s wide open as we head toward the Georgia primary is the race for Lieutenant Governor.

Geoff Duncan, announced last year he would not seek re-election.

WALB News 10′s Jay Douglas spoke with some candidates in the crowded 2022 field on Friday.

There are 13 candidates on the 2022 primary ballot. It consists of nine Democrats and four Republicans.

Two of them shared with me some of the reasons they are running.

“Working families want their government to work for them. They are tired of the finger-pointing. They want their government to show up,” said Rep. Derrick Jackson (D) District 64.

“I know what works and what does not work. As far as state government and how it meshes with small businesses and everything else,” said Sen. Burt Jones (R) District 25.

Lt. Governor Duncan chose not to run for re-election due to the aftermath of the 2020 election. He criticized former President Donald Trump and the way Trump handled losing.

Duncan is leaving office after serving just one term.

Here’s what these two candidates hope to bring to the position.

Sen. Burt Jones (R) District 25
Sen. Burt Jones (R) District 25(Burt Jones)

“I have a reputation of doing what I say I am going to do. Telling you when I can and can’t do something. and just being a straight shooter with people. Look I am proud of that reputation,” Sen. Jones said.

“I would be an influencer. I would be a connector. I would be a consensus builder as Lieutenant Governor,” said. Rep. Jackson.

Since 2016, Jackson has been serving as state representative of District 64.

Jones, endorsed by the former president, currently serves as a state senator, representing District 25.

Both men identified similar issues in the education field. They told me, if elected, what they would do to help out.

Rep. Derrick Jackson (D) District 64
Rep. Derrick Jackson (D) District 64(Derrick Jackson)

“Rural Georgia wants the same type of education for their children as we have in Atlanta. So that means you need to have broadband. You need to have telemedicine,” said Rep. Jackson.

“I am big on helping public schools. But I am also big on giving parents opportunities to find the best situation for their kids,” said Sen. Jones.

Georgia has only elected two Republican candidates since 1947.

The last Democrat to serve in the position was Mark Taylor.

We have reached out to all the candidates in this race. As of right now, we have not heard back from three of them.

The primaries are on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
He was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking...
Man arrested after several Albany burglaries
APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland...
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired
Crime scene
Police investigating after juvenile shot at Albany motel
800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial

Latest News

Smith was born on May 14th 1920
Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice
The giveaway happens on every second Saturday each month
Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway
13 candidates eying Ga. Lt. Governor’s seat
13 candidates eying Ga. Lt. Governor’s seat
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos