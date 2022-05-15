ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening, but we’ll see a decrease in coverage once we lose daytime heating. Now we will be seeing another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as you get closer to Monday. This is where a few stronger to even severe storms could be possible. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk, which is a (1 out of 5) for Monday afternoon. The main threats are damaging wind and hail from this system. Lows for tonight will be getting down into the 60s while the highs on Monday will be getting into the upper 80s to even low 90s. Now a front will be moving through that will bring in a few showers Monday Night, however, we will not be seeing many showers anymore. From this system. We could see a few lingering showers that may be on Tuesday, but most will be dry. Highs on Tuesday could well be getting into the mid-90s for the day. Now getting into Wednesday we have a high-pressure system that will be sitting in the area. This high-pressure system will keep things rather dry for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. And we will be seeing temperatures getting fairly warm highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 90s. During this time. We will not be breaking any records, but we will be getting pretty close to some of our old records from back in 1962. As we get closer to the weekend, there were shower chances will be returning. This is all because we have that high-pressure system pushing off to the east and then more moisture building into the area. This brings us good chances for rain on both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front starts to arrive mainly by Sunday morning.

