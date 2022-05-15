Ask the Expert
Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday,...
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, will include performances by Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success. Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.

Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII,” which topped the Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.

Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who’s nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic.

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings, and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

