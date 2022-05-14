Ask the Expert
Vikings are bringing a new approach to spring practices

The Vikings are attacking practices with a high level approach
The Vikings are attacking practices with a high level approach(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is underway over at Lowndes.

New head coach Zach Grage is coming into a program that already has a winning culture.

So he just wants to build on that throughout the spring.

Getting the guys out and about bright and early, and he said the players have been receptive to many of the changes.

But at this time, it’s all about attacking practice with a certain high level approach.

”Football wise it’s physicality. I would say the biggest surprise as I was coming in, it’s a very NFL esque type atmosphere. Trying to get that South Georgia physicality and part of that, you expect just being a South Georgia player, but I think it’s also got to bred, get back to some of that Lowndes brand of football of the old days when they run and come hit you when you come through concrete piles when you play and we talked about the process part but as part as the pure football goes, try to make some pads pop” said Grage.

“There’s some big shoes to fill. There’s no other place I rather to be than to work my butt off and get there. I love coach Grage, I love all the new coaches, love everything he’s changing, everything is different, it’s all coming around to be a great place” said junior quarterback, Tate Sirmans.

The Vikings will a have a inter squad scrimmage this Friday, and their spring game on May 20th against Tift County.

