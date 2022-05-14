Ask the Expert
Mitchell Co. Eagles are trying to stay consistent throughout spring practices

Mitchell Co. High School senior running back Tony Burkes running through traffic
By Keshawn Ward
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s year two under head coach Dondrial Pinkins with Mitchell County High School’s football program.

Coach Pinkins wants the Eagles to work on being consistent in everything they do on the field.

Mitchell Co. High School Football head coach, Dondrial Pinkins said the best way for a player...
From communicating, running their routes, being accountable, and being physical.

“Being consistent, doing what your coached to do is the biggest thing for me is player’s just being coachable. We got coaches out here coaching and I don’t want players trying to lead and do a coaches job, I just want them to come in this spring and do a great job taking care of taking coaching from coaches and just being coachable throughout the duration of the spring” said Pinkins.

One of his seniors has high aspirations for the upcoming season.

”I really want to improve on touchdowns, I’m a running back, I’m the starting running back so I want a lot of touchdowns. All around defense, offense, getting mad all that, we don’t need that this year. I expect that ring, that state ring, 1A” said Tony Burkes.

Mitchell Co. High School senior running back, Tony Burkes said he expects the team to win a...
Burkes and the Eagles will have their spring game at Berrien county next Thursday night.

