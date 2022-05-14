ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our low-pressure system that brought in some rain chances on Friday will keep pushing eastward this weekend. This will help the unsettled weather pattern relax; moisture will be left behind. This will lead to isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. This will not have any severe weather expected, but a few isolated flooding threats are possible if enough rainfall is pumped out of these storms. Temperatures for your Sunday will be climbing into the upper 80s and even 90s. A new low-pressure system to our north will bring in a cold front with it. This will provide a new chance for showers and thunderstorms, but it’s going to be fairly low potential on Monday afternoon and evening in southwest Georgia. Currently, Monday does contain a marginal risk(1 out of 5) for severe weather for a damaging wind risk. This is something we’ll keep an eye on, but temperatures during this time will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s and get down into the 60s overnight. Heading into the rest of the week, we will see another opportunity for that cold front to bring in some showers on Tuesday. Shower chances do not look fairly likely, and if we see any kind of severe weather with it, it would be that damaging wind threat once again. By Wednesday, we are drier with high temperatures getting fairly warm. Highs by the middle of the week will rise into the upper 90s. A tranquil pattern throughout the rest of the week until Saturday when we start to see more of a summertime pattern take over. This meant showers and thunderstorms would arrive once again during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures during this time will mainly be sitting in the middle 90s with lows in the upper 60s as well.

