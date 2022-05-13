Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested for stolen VSU golf cart

Police also found drugs, firearm
He was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.
He was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after stealing a golf cart from Valdosta State University, according to a report by the police department.

Police said on Thursday, around 10:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Dukes Avenue in an attempt to find a golf cart that was stolen from VSU.

Officers found the golf cart at a residence and Clifford Respher, 27, was sitting in the driver’s seat.

While Respher was detained for questioning, police said they found a firearm on him, along with a small bag of cocaine.

Police said the firearm had been reported stolen out of Colquitt County. Repsher also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County.

Repsher was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he is being charged with:

  • Theft by receiving a stolen handgun
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of drug-related objects

“These officers did a great job investigating this case. Their hard work solved cases in multiple jurisdictions and removed illegal drugs from the community,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bussey Road turns into dirt. This is where the car lost control
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County
Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds
800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
Fourth day of Ryan Duke trial wraps up in Irwin Co.
Ashburn Police Department's vehicle as a result of the crash.
Family of Turner Co. wreck victim says mistrust of police led up to his death
Courtney Hicks
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats

Latest News

800 People were summoned for the Ryan Duke trial.
DNA evidence, charred bone fragments shown in fifth day of Ryan Duke trial
Ricardo Lockette went to 3 Suer Bowls and won 1.
Former NFL player Ricardo Lockette speaks to students in Calhoun Co.
He was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking...
Man arrested after several Albany burglaries
APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland...
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired