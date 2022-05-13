Valdosta man arrested for stolen VSU golf cart

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested after stealing a golf cart from Valdosta State University, according to a report by the police department.

Police said on Thursday, around 10:43 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Dukes Avenue in an attempt to find a golf cart that was stolen from VSU.

Officers found the golf cart at a residence and Clifford Respher, 27, was sitting in the driver’s seat.

While Respher was detained for questioning, police said they found a firearm on him, along with a small bag of cocaine.

Police said the firearm had been reported stolen out of Colquitt County. Repsher also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County.

Repsher was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he is being charged with:

Theft by receiving a stolen handgun

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug-related objects

“These officers did a great job investigating this case. Their hard work solved cases in multiple jurisdictions and removed illegal drugs from the community,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

