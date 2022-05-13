Stamp Out Hunger event to benefit food banks around the world

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Association of Letter Carriers food drive is this Saturday.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank is one of the many food banks that benefits from this nationwide Stamp Out Hunger event.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank’s president said this is significant for the community after noticing an increase in demand for their services since the pandemic began.

Feeding the valley food bank’s president said people could donate financially online by going to their website feedingthevalley.org (WALB)

“Forty percent of the people that arrive at our food distribution, distributions, we’ve never seen before, they never used the services of a food bank before. So folks get laid off, furlough, tough job markets, having trouble finding jobs and feeding their families,” said Frank Sheppard.

Sheppard said they even noticed a decrease in food donations too.

“Things are starting to get tighter with some businesses and some retailers and there’s less food to be able to donate so it’s kind of that double whammy of much higher need and a lower inventory as well,” said Sheppard.

But if you would like to donate, you could take it right here at Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Albany on South Slappey Boulevard throughout the week.

Sheppard emphasized how much of a boost this event will be for them this Saturday.

“That could almost amount to 100,000 of food come in in one day. Usually, about 3-4,000 donate and that’s great and some would like to donate financially, they could do that online at our website feedingthevalley.org. If some would like to give food and we could accept anything that’s commercially made as long as it’s not homemade,” said Sheppard.

Volunteers for the event are expected to be at the post office in Albany at 2 p.m. this Saturday.

