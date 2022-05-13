Ask the Expert
Southwell specialist named a ‘Top Doctor’ by Georgia Trend magazine

By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Rubal Patel was recently recognized as a 2022 Top Doctor by Georgia Trend magazine.

Dr. Patel is the director of pulmonary and critical care at Southwell. She is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine and has worked for Southwell for 12 years.

“Dr. Patel has contributed to the successful growth of the intensive care unit at Southwell and improved access to the specialty of pulmonary medicine in rural South Georgia,” said Dr. David McEachin, Chief Medical Officer for Southwell. “She has been an influential leader and frontline physician during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are incredibly grateful to have her on our medical staff.”

In addition to her medical practice, Dr. Patel also serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Council for Southwell and is a member of the hospital board.

“I am humbled to have received this recognition from Georgia Trend,” said Dr. Patel. “It is truly an honor to have been nominated by my peers for patient care and contributions made to our healthcare system.”

Click here to see all the 2022 Top Doctor profiles.

