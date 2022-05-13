Ask the Expert
Police investigating after juvenile shot at Albany motel

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday, according to a release from the agency.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the Luxury Inn, in the 200 block of Thornton Drive, around 7:46 p.m.

The juvenile reported to police that he was seated on the second level breezeway when an unknown person shot him in the left thigh. He is in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any credible information, please contact CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

