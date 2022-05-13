Ask the Expert
Monthly food box giveaway scheduled for this Saturday
By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May’s monthly food box giveaway hosted by Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is drive-thru only and will be hosted at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue.

Participants must have the trunk or back seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. No one is permitted to get out of their vehicle.

For more information, call (229) 439-2411.

