Man arrested after several Albany burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after a burglary into several storage sheds, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said on Thursday, officers responded to a burglary in the 1500 block of Gillionville Road.

Police said Christopher Willis broke into 16 storage sheds by cutting the locks. During the incident, he was driving a 2006 blue Honda Accord.

Police said Willis was also a suspect of shoplifting at Dillard’s where there was video of the shoplifting.

During the investigation, police said they will also charge Willis in connection with breaking into Westover Lawn and Garden and taking several lawn equipment items that happened on Wednesday.

Willis was arrested at Motel 6 on Pointe North Boulevard. He is being charged with theft by taking with additional charges pending, according to police.

