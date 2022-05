ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rep. Ed Rynders has passed away at 62, according to a tweet by Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday.

Rynders represented District 152 in Albany. He served in the House of Representatives from 2003-2005 and became a Georgia State Representative in 2005.

Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of the passing of former Rep. Ed Rynders. Rep. Rynders faithfully served the people of Georgia for many years, and our thoughts are with his family and all those he made a positive impact on. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.