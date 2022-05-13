Former Ga. official to hand over $128,000 to end ethics saga

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state ethics officials have agreed to drop their campaign finance case against former state Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine.

In exchange, Oxendine will hand over $128,000 remaining from his 2010 campaign for governor without admitting wrongdoing.

The settlement approved Thursday by the state ethics commission ends a yearslong struggle over whether Oxendine broke state law by using campaign donations to buy a house, lease cars and join a private club.

Some ethics commissioners said they’re unhappy Oxendine didn’t admit fault.

But lawyers say Oxendine could have used up all the remaining money paying legal fees to fight the case.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.