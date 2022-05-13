ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we go throughout the rest of Thursday, we will see an opportunity for breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour thanks to a low-pressure system that is continuing to push westward. This low-pressure system is nontropical, so we don’t have to worry about anything in that regard. However, it could bring in an opportunity for a few showers and maybe even thunderstorms going on into Friday. But first overnight for tonight, we’ll see low temperatures get down into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Friday’s highs will be a tad bit cooler with a lot of lower 80s. Shower and thunderstorms on Friday will be isolated. We do not expect any major severe weather threat with the showers and thunderstorms, but with all storms, you could see an opportunity for flooding, gusty winds, and hail. Another concern revolves around fog development Friday night into Saturday morning. The cooler temperatures from Friday will warm up quickly back into the upper 80s or low 90s for Saturday. Now we’re going to be seeing the best opportunity for rain again on Sunday. But again, it’s going to be fairly isolated to scattered activity. After that, fairly low rain chance for the rest of the time. An opportunity for warmer high temperatures next week as we start to see each day tick up a little more into the 90s. We could potentially even see some upper 90s by next week will be very warm overnight lows at this time with temperatures in the upper 60s to even low 70s.

