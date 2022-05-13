ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our long-lived and slow-moving upper-level low is going to weaken as it pushes to the north a little bit on Saturday. This will allow for us to be in a drier pattern so we’re not going to be seeing a favorable environment for any afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will start to rise from the lower 60s in the morning on Saturday into the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. Moving forward, we will see a short wave push into the area and cause more showers and thunderstorms Saturday night moving into portions of Sunday. Not only that but there could be a few areas of patchy fog early on Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will bring in a little bit of rainfall but are not expected to see any flooding. The overall pattern shows that it’s going to be a fairly benign pattern after that not really much going on. However, we will be seeing much warmer temperatures. Temperatures are going to be climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s to start off on Tuesday. Moving forward into the upper 90s as we go on into your Wednesday, Thursday, and beyond. During this time we are not expected to see many shower opportunities. Slight chances do appear on Thursday but it’s not looking fairly likely that rainfall is going to happen. Currently, there are not any early plans for heat advisories from the National Weather Service, but anything can change as we get closer to time.

