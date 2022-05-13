Ask the Expert
Rain chances return, heat takes over
mild start in the mid to upper 60s Mostly cloudy skies through 11am 7581 by 3pm. This spot where we're going to warm up to a chance of showers developing from a
By Chris Zelman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A mild start in the mid to upper 60s Mostly cloudy skies through 11am 7581 by 3pm. This spot where we’re going to warm up to a chance of showers developing from about three to seven will peak at 4pm Rumble thunder iss possible better chances for Eastern communities than our western communities here in all of these about 40% but 60% for Valdosta your forecast for this evening then we’ll call for some showers around 7pm and then mostly cloudy, some clearing skies and I’ll help to promote a little bit of fog possibly in the morning or bottom out around 6364 degrees. Rain chances are going to come up a little bit Sunday night especially which may ruin our view of the lunar eclipse total lunar eclipse to be exact right chance drop off to almost nothing midweek next week in the temperatures be very mild to muggy in the mornings and look at the daytime highs they’re gonna be 10 degrees above average. Yes, the heat is on Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

