East Albany street to temporarily close for speed table installment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An East Albany street will temporarily close starting Monday, May 16, for the installment of speed tables.

Work will begin on the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Yorktown Avenue at 8 a.m. and will last for approximately three days or until the work is complete.

Drivers will need to find alternative routes while the speed tables are being installed.

