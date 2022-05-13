Ask the Expert
East Albany street to temporarily close for speed table installment

By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An East Albany street will temporarily close starting Monday, May 16, for the installment of speed tables.

Work will begin on the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Yorktown Avenue at 8 a.m. and will last for approximately three days or until the work is complete.

Drivers will need to find alternative routes while the speed tables are being installed.

