ASU offering several enrichment summer camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is offering a number of fun and educational summer camp opportunities for children in grades K-12.

Men’s Basketball Team Camp

Starting in May, the Men’s Basketball Team will host a camp on May 26-27 for ages 13-18. The camp will host up to 32 teams for five games over the two-day camp. The cost is $300 per team.

You must register by May 25 by emailing patrick.gayle@asurams.edu.

Albany State Youth Enrichment Program (ASYEP)

ASYEP (Albany State Youth Enrichment Program), formerly NYSP, will be from June 1-July 22. The program is free to children ages 8-15. Participants will engage in hands-on sports activities and immersive courses in the areas of English, Math, and Science taught during the program.

For additional information, contact Coach Robert Skinner at asuathletics@asurams.edu or (229) 500-3571.

Accelerated Research Training Experience and Mentorship in STEM (ARTEMIS) Precollege Summer Institute (PSI) Scholars Program

The Accelerated Research Training Experience and Mentorship in STEM (ARTEMIS) Precollege Summer Institute (PSI) Scholars Program will be June 6-17. The program is free for ages 15-17, rising 10th and 11th graders.

The ASU ARTEMIS Precollege Summer Institute is a two-week, day residential camp for rising sophomore and junior high school students interested in pursuing a STEM-based career.

Program includes:

Covered cost of two weeks of housing and meals

Supplies for STEM Activities

Field Trip to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville Alabama

You must register by May 31. To register, click here.

For additional information, contact Kenton Meonard at nasamaa@asurams.edu.

Summer STEM Enrichment Program

The ASU Summer STEM Enrichment Program (SSEP) will provide three sessions of week-long STEM Camps starting from June 13 and ending July 1.

Each session consists of high-quality hands-on STEM/STEAM activities that provide students with exposure to technology and innovative learning strategies to develop the skills, knowledge, and capabilities needed to thrive in our technology-driven world.

Bus pick-up is also available for Dougherty County School System summer students.

Camp Session and Times:

Morning Session from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Afternoon Session from 2-5 p.m.

Dates and Activities:

Week 1- June 13 -16

Coding & Microcontrollers

Week 2- June 20 – 23

Drones and UAV

Week 3- June 27 – 30

Game Design & Music Production

July 1

STEM Olympics Event

For additional information, contact Kenton Meonard at nasamaa@asurams.edu.

Community Dance Education Program

The Community Dance Education Program will be from June7-July 7 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The program is for ages 9-13 and costs $155 per participant.

This is an introductory ballet class designed to familiarize participants with the fundamentals of the art form. Face mask required.

Dress code for girls:

Royal blue leotard

Skin tone tights

Ballet skirt

Ballet shoes

Dress code for boys:

Royal blue dance shorts

Dance belt

White, fitted t-shirt

Ballet shoes

For more information or to register contact, Elizabeth Delancy at Elizabeth.Delancy@asurams.edu.

Music and Visual Arts Summer Camp

The Music and Visual Arts Summer Camp will be from June 13-24 for ages 11-17. The ASU Summer Music and Arts Camp is a free, 3-week camp specially designed to assist community middle and high school-aged students to improve their music knowledge and visual art skills.

You must register by May 15. Click here to register.

For additional information, contact Dr. Kenneth Trimmins at kenneth.trimmins@asurams.edu.

For more information regarding all the following camps, click here.

