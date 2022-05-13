Ask the Expert
Albany woman arrested for aggravated assault after shots fired

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested after an aggravated assault that led to a shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland Street and saw Amber Jones trying to assault his nephew with a baseball bat.

The resident said he was able to separate the two then Jones pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his nephew, firing four rounds. He reported to police that the rounds missed his nephew but hit a brown 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. Jones fled the scene in a red 2006 Ford Explorer, the release says.

No one was injured during the incident.

On Thursday, Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm/knife during certain crimes and reckless conduct. She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

