Police: Man hit with car by girl’s mother accused of another crime involving child in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas said Thursday they arrested a man accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child, KCBD reported.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell in a news conference identified the suspect as 29-year-old Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona. He is the same man arrested last week in a sexual assault case where police said a mother ran into him with her car after she found him naked in bed with her 7-year-old daughter in August.

On May 2, police were called to a business for a report of an attempted kidnapping of a child. The police report states the child and the mother were at the address to pay their rent.

The mother noticed a man, later identified as Licona, looking at them. She told police she was initially worried because she had a money order for a large amount.

Once the mother dropped off the payment in the dropbox, she noticed the man coming toward her. She said Licona asked her the age of her child.

The mother said she felt uncomfortable and rushed her child to her vehicle. The child was climbing into the backseat to get into his car seat and his mother was helping him when she felt the man come alongside her right side and reach into her vehicle. She saw Licona grab the child around the waist and pull the child towards him.

She told police she turned and pushed Licona back, and he said he was trying to help her.

She punched Licona in the face and told him to get away. Licona said again he was just helping and ran to the passenger side of the vehicle and then took off in an unknown direction.

The mother and the child were not injured.

Police say within five hours, Special Victims Unit detectives identified Licona as the suspect.

Further investigations into the attempted kidnapping led to the discovery of a previous arrest involving Licona in a domestic disturbance call from February.

Police say the aggravated sexual assault of a child case from the August 8 incident was previously presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney expedited the assault warrant for the charge.

Licona was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on May 3.

His charges are aggravated attempted kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest, reckless driving and failure to identify. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $430,000.

However, he is being held without bond for a federal detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Licona is from Honduras.

Based on the information during these investigations, detectives said they must consider the possibility there could be more victims.

“If you recognize Licona or believe there is even a remote chance he has had contact with your child, police are asking you to take the time to speak to your child. If you have concerns, do not hesitate to call the police and allow the detectives to investigate to ensure Licona is held accountable for all of his actions,” the police chief said

To report any incident, call the Lubbock Police Department Special Victims Unit at 806-775-2788.

