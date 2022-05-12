Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mother safely surrenders newborn baby to firefighters at neighborhood fire station

Officials said a mother left her baby with firefighters at a Louisville Fire Department station. (Source: WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Firefighters in Louisville were called to assist with something a little different on Thursday morning.

WAVE reports Louisville Fire Department spokesperson Bobby Cooper said a woman dropped off her newborn baby with firefighters at a station located in the Shawnee neighborhood at around 7:15 a.m.

“We don’t know what her situation was,” Cooper said. “We just know she needed to make this decision which had to be incredibly difficult.”

Fire officials said the newborn was assessed by firefighters and appeared to be healthy. The baby was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

“We praise her for the decision she made in approaching the firehouse and ensuring that the child was securely left with the firefighters,” Cooper said.

Kentucky’s Safe Infants Act allows parents to leave babies under 30 days old at designated safe places, including with a firefighter at a fire station.

“The firefighters were cautious to stay calm and quiet and try to allow the child to sleep, which they said that it did until they were able to hand it over to medical workers for transport,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds
Bussey Road turns into dirt. This is where the car lost control
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Third day of Ryan Duke trial wraps up
Courtney Hicks
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats
It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. on the 84 Bypass and Hatcher Road, near Earle May Boat...
Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
Biden administration cancels 3 offshore oil lease sales in Gulf Coast, Alaska
After 16 long years, Dr. Bridges was honored for being ABAC’s longest-serving president. He...
ABAC President honored during last commencement before retirement
WALB
Cpt Justin Bedwell
WALB
Family of wreck victim says mistrust of police led up to his death