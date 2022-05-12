Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, Barbie is wearing hearing aids.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced several new Barbie dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

The new line-up includes a Barbie doll wearing a hot pink hearing aid, another doll with a prosthetic leg, and a Ken doll with vitiligo – a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches.

A Ken doll with vitiligo is an addition to one of Barbie, which was released in 2020 to major success.

Mattel is also offering dolls without the stereotypical Barbie body type. That includes smaller chests and fuller figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

You can find the new Barbie dolls at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Third day of Ryan Duke trial wraps up
Bussey Road turns into dirt. This is where the car lost control
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County
Courtney Hicks
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats
It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. on the 84 Bypass and Hatcher Road, near Earle May Boat...
Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

Sentencing
Coffee Co. man sentenced for distributing child pornography
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Handcuffs on desk
Jacksonville man arrested in Valdosta shooting
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole