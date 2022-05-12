Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury.(Source: Gray News)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

Ariel Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith, according to WHNS.

Robinson was accused of severely beating the child at their home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on Jan. 14, 2021.

She died from internal bleeding reportedly caused by the beating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Third day of Ryan Duke trial wraps up
Bussey Road turns into dirt. This is where the car lost control
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County
Courtney Hicks
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats
It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. on the 84 Bypass and Hatcher Road, near Earle May Boat...
Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden to meet with mayors, police chiefs on Friday
Nurses and supporters marched in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, calling for fair wages, safe...
Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes
Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
Nurses March: Patient ratios, CEO bonuses
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness