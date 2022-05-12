Jacksonville man arrested in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Jacksonville man has been arrested following a shooting in Valdosta in early May, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said on May 6, around 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Krave on Jerry Jones Drive after an altercation.

Further investigation revealed Brandon Davis, 22, of Jacksonville, Fl., was an employee of an armed security company that was hired by Krave to provide security that night, according to police.

Davis was involved in an altercation with one of the three victims when he produced a firearm and began shooting at the victim, VPD said.

As Davis fired the gun, people started running resulting in the two other victims being shot.

Davis was arrested on May 10 on unrelated charges and is currently in the Lowndes County Jail. On May 12, detectives obtained warrants for Davis on three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said one victim has been released from the hospital, while the other two are still receiving medical treatment but are in stable condition.

“Our detectives did a great job going through evidence and following up on all the information they received. This was a tragic and unnecessary incident. When the offender shot into a crowded parking lot, with people running in different directions, the situation could have been so much worse,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

