Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia Primary: What You Need to Know

Georgia voting stickers.
Georgia voting stickers.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With election season among us, here are some important local election updates and deadlines you make want to know before casting your vote.

Tomorrow, Friday, May 13th is the last day to turn in your your absentee ballot applications. I spoke with Dougherty...

Posted by Gabrielle Taite WALB on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County.

“Advanced voting is still going on,” Nickerson said. “We also have a weekend of voting coming up. We have the state-mandated voting on Saturday (May 14) from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. And the board voted unanimously to provide Sunday voting to our voters. And that will be Sunday (May 15) from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.”

Nickerson also told me that there are a few requirements that have to be fulfilled before sending in an application from home.

Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County. She says absentee ballot...
Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County. She says absentee ballot applications are due by Friday, May 13.(WALB)

“Per Senate Bill 202 also, applications must contain a ‘wet’ signature,” she said. “So that means that they can be faxed. They can be emailed as well as long as you’ve signed them in ink and returned them to our office. Of course, you’re welcome to come into our office and complete the application in person.”

Voters also have to provide a Georgia license or other form of ID as well. You can also come in and fill out an application on a family member’s behalf.

"Vote here" sign outside of the polls.
"Vote here" sign outside of the polls.(WALB)

You should always check online to confirm your precinct. There have been some changes in Albany.

“We had one precinct that did combine,” Nickerson said. “That was the Palmyra Road Methodist Church precinct. It is now located with the Phoebe Health Works, that’s a combined precinct. We went from 28 precincts to 26 precincts.”

But voters should receive an extra notification.

“We’ve recently went through re-districting as well,” she said. “Precinct identification cards will be sent to the voters. Those identification cards notify them of their precincts and their representative districts. They will be coming to them soon.”

Voters have until Election Day May 24 at 7 p.m. to return a voted ballot.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds
Bussey Road turns into dirt. This is where the car lost control
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County
A recorded confession from the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of...
Third day of Ryan Duke trial wraps up
Courtney Hicks
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats
It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. on the 84 Bypass and Hatcher Road, near Earle May Boat...
Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

There are a number of races in the Georgia primary election.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 primary elections in Ga.
Kemp, DOR to issue one-time tax refunds
Currently, over 250,000 people have early voted in Georgia, according to Secretary of State...
Record early voting turnout continues for Peach State
the race for a Lowndes County school board seat is heating up after allegations of campaign...
Campaign sign theft under investigation in Lowndes County