Georgia Primary: What You Need to Know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With election season among us, here are some important local election updates and deadlines you make want to know before casting your vote.

Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County.

“Advanced voting is still going on,” Nickerson said. “We also have a weekend of voting coming up. We have the state-mandated voting on Saturday (May 14) from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. And the board voted unanimously to provide Sunday voting to our voters. And that will be Sunday (May 15) from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.”

Nickerson also told me that there are a few requirements that have to be fulfilled before sending in an application from home.

“Per Senate Bill 202 also, applications must contain a ‘wet’ signature,” she said. “So that means that they can be faxed. They can be emailed as well as long as you’ve signed them in ink and returned them to our office. Of course, you’re welcome to come into our office and complete the application in person.”

Voters also have to provide a Georgia license or other form of ID as well. You can also come in and fill out an application on a family member’s behalf.

You should always check online to confirm your precinct. There have been some changes in Albany.

“We had one precinct that did combine,” Nickerson said. “That was the Palmyra Road Methodist Church precinct. It is now located with the Phoebe Health Works, that’s a combined precinct. We went from 28 precincts to 26 precincts.”

But voters should receive an extra notification.

“We’ve recently went through re-districting as well,” she said. “Precinct identification cards will be sent to the voters. Those identification cards notify them of their precincts and their representative districts. They will be coming to them soon.”

Voters have until Election Day May 24 at 7 p.m. to return a voted ballot.

