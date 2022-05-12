Ask the Expert
GBI investigating Decatur Co. officer-involved shooting

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday in Decatur County on the 2700 block of Belcher Lane.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Thursday to conduct an independent investigation.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, three deputies responded to a complaint of a man with a gun in Wright’s Mobile Home on Old Whigham Road.

Shannon Eugene Hall, 46, shot at the deputies when they arrived and continued to shoot at other deputies, police officers, and troopers who responded as backup, GBI agents said.

A release said deputies fired back, but Hall was not shot. Hall shot two police vehicles and hit a resident’s home.

No one was physically injured by gunfire.

Hall was taken into custody after a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement.

The GBI is investigating the officers’ use of force and conducting an aggravated assault investigation against Hall, a release says.

Hall has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property first-degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

