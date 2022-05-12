Coffee Co. man sentenced for distributing child pornography

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after admitting he shared images of child sexual exploitation, according to David Estes, US Attorney of the Southern District of Georgia.

Clarence Eugene Barr, 33, of Broxton, was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography. A release said the U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Barr to register as a sex offender and to serve 10 years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Sharing images of sexually violated children is a despicable crime that repeatedly re-victimizes the vulnerable,” said Estes. “Our law enforcement partners provide exceptional work in taking these predators off the streets, and Clarence Eugene Barr is now being held accountable.”

Court documents and testimony say an FBI investigation determined that Barr had access to hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation and shared some of them in a chatroom where he also discussed accessing children for victimization.

Barr was arrested in May 2021.

“Barr will spend the next 12 ½ years of his life in prison, which should send a strong message to anyone who even contemplates viewing or sharing images of a vulnerable child,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will spare no resource to protect our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such repulsive crimes.”

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or visit their online tip line.

