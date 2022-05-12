ABAC President honored during last commencement before retirement

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -At the same time Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) graduates turned their tassels representing a new life chapter, their President did the same.

After 16 long years, Dr. David Bridges was honored for being ABAC’s longest-serving president.

He says the best day of the semester is graduation day.

Although it’s his final one, he says it feels no different.

“It’s about the students not about me. I’ve enjoyed every one of them. I’ll enjoy the one this afternoon but it’s time to let someone else have the hail,” he said.

Elijah Alford was awarded The Donaldson Award. This award is given to students who have distinguished themselves through leadership and being active in campus activities. He says he will miss being under Dr. Bridges’ leadership.

“Dr. Bridges was a huge inspiration,” Alford said.

Dr. Bridges says he enjoyed his position to help with meeting the needs of each of the students he’s had to serve during his time.

He encourages graduates to stay connected and to recommend ABAC to future students.

Congratulations and good luck to the class of 2022.

