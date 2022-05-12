19th Century home being moved to Turner Co. for preservation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Local contractors of Relic Pine Enterprises, LLC are taking a 19th-century home piece by piece and transporting it to Turner County as a way to preserve its historic values.

It is evident architecture has changed over the years. Before, it was common to see a dog trot cottage-style house in South Georgia.

If you’re not familiar with a Dog Trot Style home, it’s one that has a breezeway that runs down the center of the home, helping keep the home cool in hot months.

This home was built over a century ago and it’s one of the few left in town. Preservationists said they don’t want history to be wiped off our foundation.

As rural Georgia continues to change over time to modern style living, contractors say persevering the home is an important key element in cherishing the history of Georgia.

Contractor Owen Wright says the house is a rare surviving example of a unique home, native to rural Georgia. Its relocation to Turner County will allow it to sit in a location closer to its original setting. It’s going to be in an area that’s completely wooded and has an animal sanctuary and pine trees all around it.

“New populations are moving in and the area is starting to grow. We’re going to be losing a lot of this original historic integrity that really defines Wiregrass Georgia for what it is,” he says.

Wright and his team have produced drawings of the home from a historical perspective. When they are finished taking the house apart to relocate it, they will already have the blueprint to reassemble it just the way it was.

Mike Mastrario, Turner County zoning administrator, says the home is significant to Georgia and he hopes this new construction will be an incentive for others to fix other rural houses around the county.

“It’s going to be our regular up-to-date foundation, it’s going to have a lot of amenities to make it better than it was and make it stronger than it was and preserve it for another hundred years,” he says.

Mastrario is looking forward to the home being put together to show that this is something that can be done. He says Relic Pine Enterprises, LLC has done an excellent job with the work so far.

They tell me it could take a year for the home to be put back together but they are hoping for sooner.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.