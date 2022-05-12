1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A high-speed police chase in Ashburn ended with a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

The chase ended between 2:30- 3 a.m. Ashburn police told WALB’s Anthony Bordanaro they stopped a familiar face, one that had driven away from police before.

This time, the officer pursued it after a traffic stop when the car fled at speeds greater than 85 miles per hour.

The pursuit started in a parking lot in Ashburn and ended about 10 miles down Bussey Road near the Irwin County line.

Skid marks where the car lost control (WALB)

Ashburn Police say that the car lost control when the road turned into dirt. Multiple police cars piled up behind the car when it crashed. Police say three cars were involved in the incident. The runaway car, an Ashburn police vehicle, and a Sycamore police vehicle are in the Ashburn Autoshop.

The cars are being investigated by Georgia State Patrol (WALB)

On the scene were glass debris and a few small downed trees.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

One person in the car that was being chased died, the other is still alive. I’m working to find out the condition of the survivor and the names of both victims.

A police officer also suffered minor injuries. He is expected to be fine.

People who are familiar with the road say that police chases coming off of I-75 are common. They say that the transition to dirt often surprises vehicles. Matt Wynn says he fears what bad guys could do if they get to the dirt road and decide to get out.

“My parents live right up the road and I’m always worried about someone running into them and doing something crazy,” said Wynn.

Matt Wynn says he lives nearby where a fatal crash happened last night. He says that these are too common for the area. I’ll have an article up soon about what happened and who was impacted Posted by Anthony Bordanaro WALB on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

