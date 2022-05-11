WATCH: Good Samaritans rush in to help woman suffering medical episode in car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A group of good Samaritans were caught on camera springing into action to help a woman who was having a medical episode while driving through an intersection.

The woman was stopped at an intersection in Boynton Beach, Florida, waiting for the light to turn green when suddenly her car can be seen on the video slowly drifting into the intersection.

According to Boynton Beach police, the woman’s coworker, who was in another car, saw her slumped over the steering wheel, so she raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of the other people.

Seeing what was happening, several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the woman’s moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car, and a man used it to smash the rear passenger side window.

Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger side door.

The good Samaritans then put the car in neutral and pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot.

A nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

The police department said it was sharing the video to learn the identities of the strangers who came together to save the woman’s life. The department said it wants to recognize them all and meet the woman they saved.

If you know any of the people involved, the police department asks you to contact Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

