Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officers help save choking baby in Massachusetts

Springfield Police released this video of officers helping save the life of a choking baby on May 9, 2022.
By Amanda Callahan, Ryan Trowbridge, Gray News staff and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A scary situation unfolded in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Monday when a 3-month-old baby was choking in her car seat while her mother was driving.

Two Springfield police officers were in the right place at the right time and jumped into action to save the baby’s life, Western Mass News reported.

Their heroic actions were caught on body camera footage.

Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez were working a detail when a car pulled over and a woman jumped out crying for help.

“A woman got out of the vehicle and began screaming that her baby was not breathing,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said. “Officers immediately ran to the vehicle, and they found a 3-month-old infant girl to be pale, choking, gasping for air.”

The officers took immediate action.

Rodrigues requested an ambulance as Charles worked to save the baby, removing her from her car seat and placing her face down on his forearm, according to officials. He began patting her on the back to clear her airway until she began to respond by crying.

Both officers are members of the most recent graduating class of the Springfield Police Academy and credited the department for their skills that prepared them for a situation like this.

“I just relied on my training. When someone is in distress, you are trained to react. We go through a lot of training in the academy, and I also have kids,” Charles said.

Both Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Clapprood praised the two officers for giving this terrifying situation a positive outcome.

“This baby is alive because of Officer Charles and Officer Rodriguez’s efforts,” Sarno said.

The baby was able to be released from the hospital later that day, and although the mom wishes to remain anonymous, she said she is thankful for the two officers’ lifesaving measures.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain
FILE - Sgt. Kevin Fowler organizes food at a food bank distribution by the Greater Cleveland...
High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A...
Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US identifies Native American boarding schools, burial sites