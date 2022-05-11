Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle

Family speaks out after 14-year-old dies jumping out of moving vehicle
By WTVG Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) – Angelina Jones, 14, died three days after jumping from a moving vehicle in Michigan on April 17, WTVG reports.

Southgate Police said Jones and her mother got into an argument before the teen jumped out of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Jones was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries three days later.

“I don’t even know how to describe it, how hard it is to realize that she’s gone,” said Dawn Pease, Angeline Jones’ great-aunt.

Jones’ mother had recently picked her up from her father’s house when the two got into an argument, according to Pease.

“For whatever reason, she jumped out the car,” Pease said.

Pease said Jones’ mother stopped immediately and went to her daughter in the middle of the road.

“She was afraid [her daughter] was going to get hit by a car,” Pease said. “Thankfully, nobody hit her.”

During the investigation, police arrested Jones’ mother for suspicion of operating under the influence. She was released pending toxicology results.

“This is just a horrible thing, and nobody intended this,” Pease said. “My niece loved her daughter more than life itself. She would have jumped out of the car if she could have.”

Investigators with Southgate Police said they are still waiting on results from the toxicology report and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
The family of a 30-year-old Sylvester woman who's been missing for almost 2 weeks is asking the...
Sylvester woman hit by SUV in 2019 now missing
Dougherty County Commissioners gave the owners of the building a few more weeks to clean up and...
Eyesore or Opportunity: Vacant Albany store may get demolished
The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2008...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses Dougherty Co. shooting death murder conviction
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Courtney Hicks
Police looking for wanted man that called Albany dispatch with threats
It happened Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. on the 84 Bypass and Hatcher Road, near Earle May Boat...
Driver saved as tractor-trailer submerged in Flint River in Bainbridge
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt